NWA Powerrr's Jocephus (aka Question Mark) Has Passed Away

It has been confirmed by both Aron Stevens and Billy Corgan that NWA Powerrr's Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson, who was particularly popular in his Question Mark persona, has sadly passed away.

The following quote is from Corgan's Instagram:

"It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed."

Aron Stevens, formerly Damien Sandow, tweeted about his passing as well.

My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021