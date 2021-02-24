Next Week's AEW Dynamite: 10-Man Tag, Shaq, Paul Wight Speaks & More

- The Dark Order’s “10” vs. Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT.

It has been confirmed by both Aron Stevens and Billy Corgan that NWA Powerrr's Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson, who was particularly popular in his Question Mark persona, has sadly passed away. The followin[...] Feb 25 - It has been confirmed by both Aron Stevens and Billy Corgan that NWA Powerrr's Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson, who was particularly popular in his Question Mark persona, has sadly passed away. The followin[...]

AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express - Chris Jericho and MJF host[...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express - Chris Jericho and MJF host[...]

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, with Rose picking up the win after delivering her f[...] Feb 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, with Rose picking up the win after delivering her f[...]

AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation wit[...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation wit[...]

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal Tag Team Match for future AEW Tag Team Championshi[...] Feb 24 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal Tag Team Match for future AEW Tag Team Championshi[...]

Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Storm challenged Shirai to go to William Regal to get [...] Feb 24 - Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Storm challenged Shirai to go to William Regal to get [...]

On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episode. Sting appeared on the entrance ramp following[...] Feb 24 - On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episode. Sting appeared on the entrance ramp following[...]

On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’s NXT. It was revealed that O’Reilly suffer[...] Feb 24 - On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’s NXT. It was revealed that O’Reilly suffer[...]

It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of death has been announced at this time. Wrestl[...] Feb 24 - It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of death has been announced at this time. Wrestl[...]

Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly an on-air role at the taping, which was a post-mat[...] Feb 24 - Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly an on-air role at the taping, which was a post-mat[...]

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last week's AEW Dynamite. Khan responded by revealing Sti[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last week's AEW Dynamite. Khan responded by revealing Sti[...]

Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high schooler. The high schooler said that wrestling was fake[...] Feb 24 - Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high schooler. The high schooler said that wrestling was fake[...]

WWE Superstar Cesaro will be on WWE After The Bell this week as announced by WWE. He will be chatting with host Corey Graves, and you can see the announcement below. Cesaro swings by WWE Aft[...] Feb 24 - WWE Superstar Cesaro will be on WWE After The Bell this week as announced by WWE. He will be chatting with host Corey Graves, and you can see the announcement below. Cesaro swings by WWE Aft[...]

During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business. He had been asked by one fan if Cena was upse[...] Feb 24 - During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business. He had been asked by one fan if Cena was upse[...]

AEW President Tony Khan responded to a comment on Twitter about if this second show was still coming. Many AEW fans thought AEW Dark: Elevation was their way of announcing the second show, but this is[...] Feb 24 - AEW President Tony Khan responded to a comment on Twitter about if this second show was still coming. Many AEW fans thought AEW Dark: Elevation was their way of announcing the second show, but this is[...]

The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been announced by WWE. The talent include Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and others. Below is the entire list: Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Re[...] Feb 24 - The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been announced by WWE. The talent include Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and others. Below is the entire list: Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Re[...]

We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal. AEW revealed, "Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of h[...] Feb 24 - We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal. AEW revealed, "Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of h[...]

In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul Wight) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was removed from the active section of the official WW[...] Feb 24 - In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul Wight) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was removed from the active section of the official WW[...]

The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles. His b[...] Feb 24 - The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles. His b[...]

Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D&r[...] Feb 24 - Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D&r[...]

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match - Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro - NXT Nor[...] Feb 24 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match - Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro - NXT Nor[...]

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier - Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy - Jak[...] Feb 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier - Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy - Jak[...]

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the main roster from NXT. “You come in with th[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the main roster from NXT. “You come in with th[...]

New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy. It is being reported that indo[...] Feb 23 - New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy. It is being reported that indo[...]