WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paul Wight (Big Show) To Speak On AEW Dynamite Next Week
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2021
AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
Earlier today All Elite Wrestling announced Wight has signed a long-term contract with the company which will see him join the roster and also provide color commentator for a brand new series called AEW Dark: Elevation.
https://wrestlr.me/66698/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 24
Feb 24 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, w[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynam[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Stor[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episo[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of de[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last we[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high school[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - WWE Superstar Cesaro will be on WWE After The Bell this week as announced by WWE. He will be chatting with host Corey Graves, and you can see t[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business.&nb[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - AEW President Tony Khan responded to a comment on Twitter about if this second show was still coming. Many AEW fans thought AEW Dark: Elevation was th[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been announced by WWE. The talent include Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and others. Below is the entir[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal. AEW revealed, "Wight will [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul Wight) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed refere[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-t[...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match [...]
Feb 24
Feb 24 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the m[...]
Feb 23
Feb 23 - New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Gove[...]
Feb 23
Feb 23 - On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting[...]
Feb 23
Feb 23 - MLW issued the following: NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact.[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π