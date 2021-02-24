Two New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2021
On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7.
- Casino Battle Royal Tag Team Match for future AEW Tag Team Championship
- Miro and Kip Sabian Vs Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor
Below is the updated card:
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF & Chris Jericho – for AEW Tag Team Championship
- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. TBD – for AEW Women’s Championship
- Team Taz vs. Darby Allin & Sting – Street Fight
- Casino Tag Team Royale
- Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy – Big Money Match
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match – Winner earns TNT title shot
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
