- The Young Bucks (c) vs. MJF & Chris Jericho – for AEW Tag Team Championship

- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7.

Next Week's AEW Dynamite: 10-Man Tag, Shaq, Paul Wight Speaks & More

AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard [...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard [...]

Nyla Rose Advances In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, w[...] Feb 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, w[...]

Paul Wight (Big Show) To Speak On AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynam[...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynam[...]

Two New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal [...] Feb 24 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal [...]

NXT Women's Championship Match Announced NXT In Two Week

Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Stor[...] Feb 24 - Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Stor[...]

Sting Delivers A Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop On Brian Cage

On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episo[...] Feb 24 - On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episo[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Ruled ‘Out Of Action’ For 4-6 Weeks

On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’[...] Feb 24 - On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’[...]

CZW Wrestler DK Meadows Has Passed Away

It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of de[...] Feb 24 - It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of de[...]

Marty Scurll Involved In Recent NJPW Strong Taping

Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly [...] Feb 24 - Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly [...]

Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been 'Fully Cleared' To Wrestle In AEW

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last we[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last we[...]

The Rock Confirms He Really Did Knock Out A High Schooler For Calling Wrestling Fake

Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high school[...] Feb 24 - Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high school[...]

Cesaro To Appear On WWE After The Bell

WWE Superstar Cesaro will be on WWE After The Bell this week as announced by WWE. He will be chatting with host Corey Graves, and you can see t[...] Feb 24 - WWE Superstar Cesaro will be on WWE After The Bell this week as announced by WWE. He will be chatting with host Corey Graves, and you can see t[...]

Mike Chioda Thinks John Cena Was Unhappy Losing To The Rock At WrestleMania 28

During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business.&nb[...] Feb 24 - During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business.&nb[...]

Tony Khan Says A Second AEW Show On TNT Is Still Coming This Year

AEW President Tony Khan responded to a comment on Twitter about if this second show was still coming. Many AEW fans thought AEW Dark: Elevation was th[...] Feb 24 - AEW President Tony Khan responded to a comment on Twitter about if this second show was still coming. Many AEW fans thought AEW Dark: Elevation was th[...]

New WWE Performance Center Class Includes Taya Valkyrie And Parker Boudreaux

The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been announced by WWE. The talent include Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and others. Below is the entir[...] Feb 24 - The latest WWE Performance Center Class has been announced by WWE. The talent include Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, and others. Below is the entir[...]

Reason Why Big Show Reportedly Left WWE

We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal. AEW revealed, "Wight will [...] Feb 24 - We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal. AEW revealed, "Wight will [...]

AEW Signs Big Show To A Long-Term Contract

In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul Wight) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was [...] Feb 24 - In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul Wight) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was [...]

Big Show Moved To Alumni Section On Official WWE Website

The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed refere[...] Feb 24 - The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed refere[...]

Two Big Title Matches Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the [...] Feb 24 - Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT?

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-t[...] Feb 24 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-t[...]

Announced Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match [...] Feb 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match [...]

Shayna Baszler On Vince McMahon Not Liking Her MMA Style

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the m[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the m[...]

New Jersey Venues To Allow Limited Fan Attendance Soon

New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Gove[...] Feb 23 - New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Gove[...]

'Papa Shango' Trends On Twitter Due To Randy Orton Raw Promo

On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting[...] Feb 23 - On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting[...]