Marty Scurll Involved In Recent NJPW Strong Taping

Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong.

According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly an on-air role at the taping, which was a post-match angle with Rocky Romero back on January 22, 2021.

The reason it has taken a while for the news to come out is that NJPW talent and employees all sign strict non-disclosure agreements, but the company is reported not to have kept Scurlls involvement any big secret.

"They weren’t trying to hide him. I thought we were going to be the company that wasn’t booking these guys to get some buzz. They’re going to get buzz alright, but probably not the kind they’re looking for. And it just reeks of letting things slide because these people are all friends or whatever. I really just think fans should know his involvement beforehand, so they can choose to tune in or not.”

Scurll was accused during the Speaking out movement of sexual assault in 2015 which lead to him being let go from his position with Ring of Honor as the promotion’s head booker.