Mike Chioda Thinks John Cena Was Unhappy Losing To The Rock At WrestleMania 28

During the Monday mailbag on the Ad Free Shows podcast, former WWE ref Mike Chioda answered various fan questions about the pro wrestling business.

He had been asked by one fan if Cena was upset losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 28, and below is the response.

“I think Cena had a little bit of a problem doing the job because here’s Cena carrying the torch for the last 10 years at that time. He was busting his a*s, day in and day out. Here comes the Rock back after so many years of being in Hollywood and he’s got to job out to the Rock? Of course, the show is in Miami. The Rock is a big Hollywood superstar now. There was a little heat there. I think there was a little dissension, but, you have to go where the money goes. So, they put Rock over, and I was happy about that. I felt bad for John in a way. But then, the second time when it came up, Rock goes, ‘Hey, do you have my match this time or does Chad Patton? I said, ‘Are you going over this time again, or are you doing the job for him?’ He said, ‘Yea, I’m jobbing out to him this time.’ I said, ‘Great. Well, I don’t have to count three on you. Let Chad do the match.’ He said, ‘I see which way you’re going.’ I said, ‘If you’re going over, get me back in the match.’ I was glad to do the first match. Cena had a lot to do with that because he liked Chad Patton a lot. I was glad I didn’t have to do it because Rock was doing the job the second time around.”