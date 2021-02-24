Reason Why Big Show Reportedly Left WWE

We reported earlier that AEW has announced they’ve signed Paul Wight, better known as Big Show to a multi-year deal.

AEW revealed, "Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation."

In an update on the reason for Big Show leaving WWE, PWInsider is reporting he was unable to come to terms on a new deal financially with the company.

His deal reportedly expired last month, in the days after the Raw Legends Night episode on January 4, 2021. During that episode he was verbally abused by Randy Orton, something apparently he was not happy with and was vocal about backstage.

Wight's move to AEW is hugely significant considering he has been with WWE since February of 1999.