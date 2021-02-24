WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two Big Title Matches Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2021
Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended
During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann and Moose would face off for the title at the event which takes place on March 13, 2021
The match was made official after Swann, who was attacked by Moose after successfully defending the title against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, came out and assaulted Moose to save Jake Something from a post-match attack.
Swann and Moose were held back by officials, and D’Amore came out to make the match.
Moose is the newly-legitimized TNA World Champion as of Tuesday’s episode.
In addition, a second match for Impact Sacrifice was announced, with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line.
Impact announced that following their #1 contender’s win this week against Susan and Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will go up against Fire & Flava for the latter’s titles.
AEW Signs Big Show To A Long-Term Contract
Tag Match Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
Melina Reveals She Was In Talks With WWE Recently
Damian Priest Changes Name Of Finishing Move
Kurt Angle Was Not Happy Putting Lars Sullivan Over
AEW Reveals New Match For Wednesday's Dynamite
