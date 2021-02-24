Two Big Title Matches Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended

During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann and Moose would face off for the title at the event which takes place on March 13, 2021

The match was made official after Swann, who was attacked by Moose after successfully defending the title against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, came out and assaulted Moose to save Jake Something from a post-match attack.

Swann and Moose were held back by officials, and D’Amore came out to make the match.

Moose is the newly-legitimized TNA World Champion as of Tuesday’s episode.

In addition, a second match for Impact Sacrifice was announced, with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line.

Impact announced that following their #1 contender’s win this week against Susan and Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will go up against Fire & Flava for the latter’s titles.