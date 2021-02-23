New Jersey Venues To Allow Limited Fan Attendance Soon

This of course could open the door for pro-wrestling to host events in the state.

It is being reported that indoor facilities are to allow a 10% capacity and 15% capacity for outdoor such as MetLife stadium.

New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy .

» More News From This Feed

AEW Signs Big Show To A Long-Term Contract

In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul White) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was removed from the active section of the official WW[...] Feb 24 - In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul White) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was removed from the active section of the official WW[...]

Big Show Moved To Alumni Section On Official WWE Website

The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles. His b[...] Feb 24 - The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles. His b[...]

Two Big Title Matches Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D&r[...] Feb 24 - Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the conclusion of Impact Wrestling this week Scott D&r[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT?

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match - Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro - NXT Nor[...] Feb 24 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match - Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro - NXT Nor[...]

Announced Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier - Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy - Jak[...] Feb 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier - Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy - Jak[...]

Shayna Baszler On Vince McMahon Not Liking Her MMA Style

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the main roster from NXT. “You come in with th[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the main roster from NXT. “You come in with th[...]

New Jersey Venues To Allow Limited Fan Attendance Soon

New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy. It is being reported that indo[...] Feb 23 - New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy. It is being reported that indo[...]

'Papa Shango' Trends On Twitter Due To Randy Orton Raw Promo

On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting up black liquid that also dribbled from Alexa Bli[...] Feb 23 - On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting up black liquid that also dribbled from Alexa Bli[...]

Major League Wrestling Has Signed Leo Brien to A Long-Term Contact.

MLW issued the following: NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact. “Leo is one of the sport’s best kept[...] Feb 23 - MLW issued the following: NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact. “Leo is one of the sport’s best kept[...]

Tag Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Grizzled Young Veterans set to clash with Killian Da[...] Feb 23 - WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Grizzled Young Veterans set to clash with Killian Da[...]

The Miz Believe He Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of WWE

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on the “Mount Rushmore of WWE”. “[...] Feb 23 - During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on the “Mount Rushmore of WWE”. “[...]

Bret Hart Reveals Wrestlers He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he could have worked with. "There’s lots of guy[...] Feb 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he could have worked with. "There’s lots of guy[...]

Melina Reveals She Was In Talks With WWE Recently

A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she confirmed that there were talks between both sides[...] Feb 23 - A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she confirmed that there were talks between both sides[...]

Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks) Talks The Physical and Emotional Process Of Her Transition

During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emotional process of her transition. She also talked[...] Feb 23 - During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emotional process of her transition. She also talked[...]

An AWESOME Visual Representation Of The Miz's WWE Accomplishments

My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Feb 23 - My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Jon Moxley Reveals Big Name He Would Like To See Join AEW

Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is C[...] Feb 23 - Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is C[...]

Kevin Owens Posts A Very Special Thank You Message

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HtSJS4Pr3G — Kevi[...] Feb 23 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HtSJS4Pr3G — Kevi[...]

IWTV TIMELINE: THE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the Independent Wrestling Championship has been defen[...] Feb 23 - Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the Independent Wrestling Championship has been defen[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Increases Following Elimination Chamber

Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The[...] Feb 23 - Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The[...]

Ric Flair Reveals He Is No Longer Close With Arn Anderson

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also revealed the Horsemen don't really keep in contact t[...] Feb 23 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also revealed the Horsemen don't really keep in contact t[...]

Damian Priest Changes Name Of Finishing Move

WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move formerly known as The Reckoning. The move is now [...] Feb 23 - WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move formerly known as The Reckoning. The move is now [...]

Kurt Angle Was Not Happy Putting Lars Sullivan Over

During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't have been so upset if " Lars Sullivan worked out." [...] Feb 23 - During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't have been so upset if " Lars Sullivan worked out." [...]

WWE and A&E Announce 10-week Original Programming Partnership

WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUNDAY, APRIL 18 EIGHT TWO-HOUR BIOGRAPHY FILM SPECI[...] Feb 23 - WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUNDAY, APRIL 18 EIGHT TWO-HOUR BIOGRAPHY FILM SPECI[...]

Matt Riddle The Next Cena/Austin/Rock?, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, More

Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins the WWE title at Elimination Chamber by RyanP[...] Feb 23 - Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins the WWE title at Elimination Chamber by RyanP[...]