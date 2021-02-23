Bret Hart Reveals Wrestlers He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he could have worked with.

"There’s lots of guys. I really wish I could’ve had one match with John Cena, especially as the [Canadian], bashing the States and all that. He would’ve been — if John Cena would’ve come along in let’s say 1997, it would’ve been perfect for me. Randy Orton, I would’ve loved to have worked with him, either face or heel. Rey Mysterio I think, and I’ve joked with him a few months ago and I texted him and I said, ‘You are the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.’ Rey Mysterio is second to none, for sure the greatest masked wrestler there ever was, phenomenal wrestler. Just one of those guys I have so much respect for. If I could’ve just worked with him one time, it would’ve been an honor for me.

Let’s see, who else? I would’ve liked to have some kind of a bikini match or something with The Bella Twins. Handicap match would’ve been something,” Bret laughed. “Brock Lesnar, I’ve always heard nothing but the greatest things about everyone that ever worked with him, that he’s really a total pro in the ring and one of the best. In contrast to someone like Goldberg, Brock is a real skilled wrestler and knows how to work and I would’ve loved to have had the chance to work with him. There’s a lot of guys I would have loved to work with. CM Punk, he’s probably at the top of my list. I mean, I don’t know as a heel or babyface which one would have been better but either one would have been fun. Daniel Bryan is again, another one, second to none, phenomenal wrestler. I got nothing but respect for him. Drew McIntyre, would’ve been an honor to work with him on any level. I think I would have wanted to be a bad guy or a heel working with him but, it could’ve gone either way."