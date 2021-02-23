Melina Reveals She Was In Talks With WWE Recently

“I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she confirmed that there were talks between both sides but nothing materialized.

A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Signs Big Show To A Long-Term Contract

In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul White) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was [...] Feb 24 - In some literally BIG news, now former WWE Superstar Big Show (Paul White) has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after his profile was [...]

Big Show Moved To Alumni Section On Official WWE Website

The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed refere[...] Feb 24 - The profile of WWE Superstar Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website. Interestingly Show has also removed refere[...]

Two Big Title Matches Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the [...] Feb 24 - Following last night's Impact Wrestling, the main event for Impact Sacrifice was announced with the Impact World Title set to be defended During the [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT?

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-t[...] Feb 24 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network: - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-t[...]

Announced Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match [...] Feb 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. - Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match [...]

Shayna Baszler On Vince McMahon Not Liking Her MMA Style

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the m[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Shayna Baszler discussed conversations with Vince McMahon when she moved to the m[...]

New Jersey Venues To Allow Limited Fan Attendance Soon

New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Gove[...] Feb 23 - New Jersey will now allow a small number of fans for professional and college sporting events beginning on March 1, 2021, according to New Jersey Gove[...]

'Papa Shango' Trends On Twitter Due To Randy Orton Raw Promo

On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting[...] Feb 23 - On Monday's WWE Raw while Randy Orton was cutting a promo about being distracted and unable to focus on challenging the WWE title, he started spitting[...]

Major League Wrestling Has Signed Leo Brien to A Long-Term Contact.

MLW issued the following: NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact.[...] Feb 23 - MLW issued the following: NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact.[...]

Tag Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Gr[...] Feb 23 - WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Gr[...]

The Miz Believe He Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of WWE

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on[...] Feb 23 - During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on[...]

Bret Hart Reveals Wrestlers He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he c[...] Feb 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he c[...]

Melina Reveals She Was In Talks With WWE Recently

A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she [...] Feb 23 - A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she [...]

Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks) Talks The Physical and Emotional Process Of Her Transition

During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emo[...] Feb 23 - During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emo[...]

An AWESOME Visual Representation Of The Miz's WWE Accomplishments

My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Feb 23 - My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Jon Moxley Reveals Big Name He Would Like To See Join AEW

Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’[...] Feb 23 - Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’[...]

Kevin Owens Posts A Very Special Thank You Message

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. T[...] Feb 23 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. T[...]

IWTV TIMELINE: THE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the[...] Feb 23 - Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Increases Following Elimination Chamber

Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on [...] Feb 23 - Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on [...]

Ric Flair Reveals He Is No Longer Close With Arn Anderson

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also re[...] Feb 23 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also re[...]

Damian Priest Changes Name Of Finishing Move

WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move[...] Feb 23 - WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move[...]

Kurt Angle Was Not Happy Putting Lars Sullivan Over

During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't ha[...] Feb 23 - During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't ha[...]

WWE and A&E Announce 10-week Original Programming Partnership

WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUN[...] Feb 23 - WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUN[...]

Matt Riddle The Next Cena/Austin/Rock?, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, More

Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins [...] Feb 23 - Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins [...]