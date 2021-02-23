WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jon Moxley Reveals Big Name He Would Like To See Join AEW
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 23, 2021
Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW.
"I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is Christian. I don’t know if that a one-off or him in the Royal Rumble but h looked he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man. I tell you, he’s one of the guys that’s – the wrestlers know it more so than anybody – Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level."
Would you like to see Christian in AEW?
