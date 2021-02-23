Brooke Havok Suffered Injury At AEW Dark Tapings

Brooke Havok made her debut back during the January 26th episode of AEW Dark losing to Dr Britt Baker via submission.

She hasn't made comment on her injury yet, but she had noted Sunday she made a trip from California to Georgia to train at The Nightmare Factory.

AEW wrestler Brooke Havok reportedly suffered a torn ACL at last Wednesday’s AEW Dark tapings. Her match against Leyla Hirsch will air during tonight's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube.

» More News From This Feed

Tag Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Grizzled Young Veterans set to clash with Killian Da[...] Feb 23 - WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. Grizzled Young Veterans will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Grizzled Young Veterans set to clash with Killian Da[...]

The Miz Believe He Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of WWE

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on the “Mount Rushmore of WWE”. “[...] Feb 23 - During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Champion The Miz commented on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and now believes he belongs on the “Mount Rushmore of WWE”. “[...]

Bret Hart Reveals Wrestlers He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he could have worked with. "There’s lots of guy[...] Feb 23 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies virtual meet-and-greet during which he revealed wrestlers he wishes he could have worked with. "There’s lots of guy[...]

Melina Reveals She Was In Talks With WWE Recently

A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she confirmed that there were talks between both sides[...] Feb 23 - A while back there was a report that former WWE Superstar Melina might be re-signing with WWE. During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, she confirmed that there were talks between both sides[...]

Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks) Talks The Physical and Emotional Process Of Her Transition

During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emotional process of her transition. She also talked[...] Feb 23 - During a recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with podcast with Renee Paquette, Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks in WWE) commented on her the physical and emotional process of her transition. She also talked[...]

An AWESOME Visual Representation Of The Miz's WWE Accomplishments

My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Feb 23 - My second graphic, this time it's The Miz and his accomplishments. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Jon Moxley Reveals Big Name He Would Like To See Join AEW

Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is C[...] Feb 23 - Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley's recent interview with Inside The Ropes, in which he revealed he would like to see Christian in AEW. "I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is C[...]

Kevin Owens Posts A Very Special Thank You Message

Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HtSJS4Pr3G — Kevi[...] Feb 23 - Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter to deliver a very special thank you message to those in WWE who go unnoticed. You can check out the video below. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HtSJS4Pr3G — Kevi[...]

IWTV TIMELINE: THE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the Independent Wrestling Championship has been defen[...] Feb 23 - Over the last three years, the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship has emerged as a unifying force on the indie wrestling scene. In that time, the Independent Wrestling Championship has been defen[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Increases Following Elimination Chamber

Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The[...] Feb 23 - Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw, featuring newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The[...]

Ric Flair Reveals He Is No Longer Close With Arn Anderson

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also revealed the Horsemen don't really keep in contact t[...] Feb 23 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed why he has lost contact with Arn Anderson and why they no longer talk anymore. He also revealed the Horsemen don't really keep in contact t[...]

Damian Priest Changes Name Of Finishing Move

WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move formerly known as The Reckoning. The move is now [...] Feb 23 - WWE has changed the name of the finishing move for Damian Priest. Monday's Raw saw Priest defeat Angel Garza. Priest finished Garza off with the move formerly known as The Reckoning. The move is now [...]

Kurt Angle Was Not Happy Putting Lars Sullivan Over

During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't have been so upset if " Lars Sullivan worked out." [...] Feb 23 - During the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he was upset that he was used to put Lars Sullivan over. He did note he wouldn't have been so upset if " Lars Sullivan worked out." [...]

WWE and A&E Announce 10-week Original Programming Partnership

WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUNDAY, APRIL 18 EIGHT TWO-HOUR BIOGRAPHY FILM SPECI[...] Feb 23 - WWE issued the following: A&E AND WWE® GIVE FANS THE ULTIMATE RINGSIDE SEAT IN NEW 10-WEEK ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PARTNERSHIP STARTING SUNDAY, APRIL 18 EIGHT TWO-HOUR BIOGRAPHY FILM SPECI[...]

Matt Riddle The Next Cena/Austin/Rock?, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, More

Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins the WWE title at Elimination Chamber by RyanP[...] Feb 23 - Check out the HOTTEST topics over at WNS Forum. 🔥 Matt Riddle could be the next Cena/Austin/Rock if used right...by Y2JFanatic 🔥 The Miz wins the WWE title at Elimination Chamber by RyanP[...]

AEW Reveals New Match For Wednesday’s Dynamite

AEW has announced a Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Dr. Britt Baker faces Nyla Rose. Below is the updated card for the show S[...] Feb 23 - AEW has announced a Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Dr. Britt Baker faces Nyla Rose. Below is the updated card for the show S[...]

New Match Announced For Wednesday’s WWE NXT

A new match has been added to Wednesday’s WWE NXT. Johnny Gargano will go up against Dexter Lumis in a non-title singles match. Below is the updated card: Adam Cole to explain his recent acti[...] Feb 23 - A new match has been added to Wednesday’s WWE NXT. Johnny Gargano will go up against Dexter Lumis in a non-title singles match. Below is the updated card: Adam Cole to explain his recent acti[...]

Bow Wow Says He's Not Talking To Wrestlers Not In His League

Rapper Bow Wow recently revealed it is his dream to wrestle in WWE. He said he plans to get into WWE after he releases his final album. It was revealed recently that he is tr[...] Feb 23 - Rapper Bow Wow recently revealed it is his dream to wrestle in WWE. He said he plans to get into WWE after he releases his final album. It was revealed recently that he is tr[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark For Former Ring Name

AEW star Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his old CMLL ring name "Corazon de Leon", according to PWInsider. This is the nickname he used in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Jericho filed [...] Feb 23 - AEW star Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his old CMLL ring name "Corazon de Leon", according to PWInsider. This is the nickname he used in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Jericho filed [...]

Was Asuka Injured On Monday's WWE Raw?, Drew McIntyre Note

- PWInsider is reporting Asuka was legitimately kicked in the face by Shayna Baszler on Monday's WWE Raw. The report notes that Asuka was checked by WWE medical after returning backstage. UPDAT[...] Feb 23 - - PWInsider is reporting Asuka was legitimately kicked in the face by Shayna Baszler on Monday's WWE Raw. The report notes that Asuka was checked by WWE medical after returning backstage. UPDAT[...]

Parker Boudreaux, Rick Steiner's Son & More Attending WWE Performance Center Today

PWInsider is reporting the following names are attendance at the WWE Performance Center today. These are the latest WWE names the company has signed. - Angela Arnold - Student of Booker T. - C[...] Feb 23 - PWInsider is reporting the following names are attendance at the WWE Performance Center today. These are the latest WWE names the company has signed. - Angela Arnold - Student of Booker T. - C[...]

Results From AEW Women’s Eliminator Title Tournament Last Night

AEW held another round of the women’s eliminator title tournament matches on YouTube channel last night. Below are the results. - Nyla Rose def.Tay Conti to advance to the U.S. Semifinals- Yuka[...] Feb 23 - AEW held another round of the women’s eliminator title tournament matches on YouTube channel last night. Below are the results. - Nyla Rose def.Tay Conti to advance to the U.S. Semifinals- Yuka[...]

'I’m Not Putting A Timetable On It' - Samoa Joe On In-Ring Return

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Samoa Joe was asked when he would return to in-ring action for WWE. Here is what he said: "I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE m[...] Feb 23 - During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Samoa Joe was asked when he would return to in-ring action for WWE. Here is what he said: "I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE m[...]

Mick Foley Pleads With WWE Not To Mess Up Rhea Ripley's Push

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley is headed to the Raw following the airing of a video package hyping her arrival to the red-brand. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted on Twitter pleading with[...] Feb 23 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley is headed to the Raw following the airing of a video package hyping her arrival to the red-brand. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted on Twitter pleading with[...]