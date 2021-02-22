Dark Side Of The Ring Special Episode To Air Before Season Premiere

New details have emerged ahead of the new season of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV.

PWInsider is reporting a special titled, Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will air on March 9, ahead of the third season premiere.

The Confidential will look back over the past two seasons, feature interviews from the show creators Evan Hunsley and Jason Eisner, and also preview the upcoming season.

The interviews were conducted by Conrad Thompson at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia last year.

The season will have fourteen episodes. Below is the updated list of episodes:

- Dynamite Kid

- Brian Pillman (will begin the season)

- Chris Kanyon

- Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam

- XPW

- FMW

- Nick Gage

- WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea

- The Smith family – Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin