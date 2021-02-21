The Miz Comments On His Shock WWE Championship Win

In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and A.J. Styles to successfully retain the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber.

However, after the match, former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley assaulted McIntyre, which gave The Miz an opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Miz was able to hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on McIntyre to successfully cash in the MITB for a second time and also become a two-time WWE Champion.

Following the match, The Miz took to WWE's Instagram with the following message for the WWE Universe: