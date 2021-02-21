Matt Riddle Wins WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 21, 2021
At tonight's
Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley put the WWE United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Matt Riddle and John Morrison.
Riddle took a crutch away from Montel Vontavious Porter and used it as a weapon on Lashley before hitting the Bro-Derek on Morrison to capture the prestigious U.S. Title.
