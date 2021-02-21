Edge Spears Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Officially Challenges Reigns to WrestleMania Match

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Edge then pointed at the WrestleMania sign, seemingly confirming that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns found himself the victim of a Spear from the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Edge.

» More News From This Feed

The Miz Comments On His Shock WWE Championship Win

In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...] Feb 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]

Drew McIntyre Wins Elimination Chamber But LOSES WWE Championship to The Miz!

In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...] Feb 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]

Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Banks & Belair at Elimination Chamber

At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships aga[...] Feb 21 - At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships aga[...]

Matt Riddle Wins WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley put the WWE United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match aga[...] Feb 21 - At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley put the WWE United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match aga[...]

Edge Spears Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Officially Challenges Reigns to WrestleMania Match

After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns[...] Feb 21 - After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns[...]

Daniel Bryan Wins SmackDown Elimination Chamber, Loses to Roman Reigns in Universal Title Match

In the opening bout of tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan outlasted Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey [...] Feb 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan outlasted Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey [...]

John Morrison to Enter U.S. Title Triple Threat at Elimination Chamber

At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show, John Morrison won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Mustafa Ali, Elias and Ricochet to earn the[...] Feb 21 - At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show, John Morrison won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Mustafa Ali, Elias and Ricochet to earn the[...]

WATCH: WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: Feb. 21, 2021

The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...] Feb 21 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]

Fatal-4-Way Match Added To Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

WWE has officially confirmed that Keith Lee off the card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE[...] Feb 21 - WWE has officially confirmed that Keith Lee off the card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE[...]

A Match With Big Stipulation Rumored For Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. PWInsider is reporting that a multi-man match [...] Feb 21 - As previously reported, Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. PWInsider is reporting that a multi-man match [...]

Keith Lee Pulled From Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Lee was scheduled to compete in a triple threat ma[...] Feb 21 - PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Lee was scheduled to compete in a triple threat ma[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr Reportedly Looking To Head To WWE

WWE has been going on a spree signing new talent as of late according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Davey Boy Smith Jr is looking to reportedly h[...] Feb 21 - WWE has been going on a spree signing new talent as of late according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Davey Boy Smith Jr is looking to reportedly h[...]

Asuka Vs Lacey Evans Match Pulled From Tonight's Elimination Chamber

WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE w[...] Feb 21 - WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE w[...]

Sasha Banks On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Her Asking To Leave WWE

Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE. Before tha[...] Feb 21 - Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE. Before tha[...]

Lana Shares Stunning Bikini Photos From A Yacht Trip

WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...] Feb 21 - WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...]

Kenny Omega Provides Update On Upcoming AEW Video Game

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...] Feb 21 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...]

WWE 'Top 10' Forgotten Elimination Chamber Moments

WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...] Feb 21 - WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Thinks Chad Gable Is Underutilized In WWE

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...] Feb 21 - On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...]

The Undertaker Believes The Rock Could Unify America As U.S. President

TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...] Feb 21 - TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...]

Jim Ross Discusses What He Learned About Commentary From Vince McMahon

During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...] Feb 21 - During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...]

DDP on Squashing His Longtime Issues With Ric Flair

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...] Feb 21 - WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...]

Vickie Guerrero Discusses Her Relationship With Eddie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...] Feb 21 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To SmackDown Reference About Himself

During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...] Feb 21 - During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...]

Tetsuya Naito Pulled From NJPW Road To Castle Attack Event

Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...] Feb 21 - Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...]