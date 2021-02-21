WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Edge Spears Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Officially Challenges Reigns to WrestleMania Match

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 21, 2021

Edge Spears Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Officially Challenges Reigns to WrestleMania Match

After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns found himself the victim of a Spear from the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Edge.

Edge then pointed at the WrestleMania sign, seemingly confirming that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

Tags: #wwe #wwe chamber #wrestlemania #edge #roman reigns #universal title
https://wrestlr.me/66614/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 21
The Miz Comments On His Shock WWE Championship Win
In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]
Feb 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]
Feb 21
Drew McIntyre Wins Elimination Chamber But LOSES WWE Championship to The Miz!
In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]
Feb 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre outlasted Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus[...]
Feb 21
Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Banks & Belair at Elimination Chamber
At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships aga[...]
Feb 21 - At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships aga[...]
Feb 21
Matt Riddle Wins WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber
At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley put the WWE United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match aga[...]
Feb 21 - At tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley put the WWE United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match aga[...]
Feb 21
Edge Spears Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Officially Challenges Reigns to WrestleMania Match
After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns[...]
Feb 21 - After successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns[...]
Feb 21
Daniel Bryan Wins SmackDown Elimination Chamber, Loses to Roman Reigns in Universal Title Match
In the opening bout of tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan outlasted Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey [...]
Feb 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan outlasted Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey [...]

Feb 21
John Morrison to Enter U.S. Title Triple Threat at Elimination Chamber
At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show, John Morrison won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Mustafa Ali, Elias and Ricochet to earn the[...]
Feb 21 - At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show, John Morrison won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Mustafa Ali, Elias and Ricochet to earn the[...]
Feb 21
WATCH: WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: Feb. 21, 2021
The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]
Feb 21 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: [...]
Feb 21
Fatal-4-Way Match Added To Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
WWE has officially confirmed that Keith Lee off the card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE[...]
Feb 21 - WWE has officially confirmed that Keith Lee off the card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE[...]
Feb 21
A Match With Big Stipulation Rumored For Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber
As previously reported, Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. PWInsider is reporting that a multi-man match [...]
Feb 21 - As previously reported, Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. PWInsider is reporting that a multi-man match [...]
Feb 21
Keith Lee Pulled From Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Lee was scheduled to compete in a triple threat ma[...]
Feb 21 - PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Lee was scheduled to compete in a triple threat ma[...]

Feb 21
Davey Boy Smith Jr Reportedly Looking To Head To WWE
WWE has been going on a spree signing new talent as of late according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Davey Boy Smith Jr is looking to reportedly h[...]
Feb 21 - WWE has been going on a spree signing new talent as of late according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Davey Boy Smith Jr is looking to reportedly h[...]
Feb 21
Asuka Vs Lacey Evans Match Pulled From Tonight's Elimination Chamber
WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE w[...]
Feb 21 - WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE w[...]
Feb 21
Sasha Banks On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Her Asking To Leave WWE
Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE. Before tha[...]
Feb 21 - Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE. Before tha[...]
Feb 21
Lana Shares Stunning Bikini Photos From A Yacht Trip
WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...]
Feb 21
Kenny Omega Provides Update On Upcoming AEW Video Game
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...]
Feb 21 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...]
Feb 21
WWE 'Top 10' Forgotten Elimination Chamber Moments
WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...]
Feb 21 - WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...]
Feb 21
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Thinks Chad Gable Is Underutilized In WWE
On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...]
Feb 21 - On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...]
Feb 21
The Undertaker Believes The Rock Could Unify America As U.S. President
TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...]
Feb 21 - TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...]
Feb 21
Jim Ross Discusses What He Learned About Commentary From Vince McMahon
During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...]
Feb 21 - During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...]
Feb 21
DDP on Squashing His Longtime Issues With Ric Flair
WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...]
Feb 21
Vickie Guerrero Discusses Her Relationship With Eddie Guerrero
Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...]
Feb 21 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...]
Feb 21
Chris Jericho Responds To SmackDown Reference About Himself
During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...]
Feb 21 - During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...]
Feb 21
Tetsuya Naito Pulled From NJPW Road To Castle Attack Event
Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...]
Feb 21 - Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...]
Feb 21
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the lineup for the big event. WWE Title El[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the lineup for the big event. WWE Title El[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π