John Morrison to Enter U.S. Title Triple Threat at Elimination Chamber

At tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff show, John Morrison won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Mustafa Ali, Elias and Ricochet to earn the right to compete for the WWE United States Championship later on tonight.

Morrison will take the place of Keith Lee, who has been pulled from tonight's pay-per-view due to medical reasons. The U.S. Title Match will see Bobby Lashley defending against Morrison and Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat Match.