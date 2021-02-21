Keith Lee Pulled From Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event. Lee was scheduled to compete in a triple threat match for the United States Title against Bobby Lashley and Riddle.

The plan is for a battle royal on the kick-off show with the winner being added to the triple threat match with Lashley and Riddle.

Lee was backstage at this past Monday's Raw taping but did not appear on camera. The commentary team mentioned a potential injury keeping him out of action.