Davey Boy Smith Jr Reportedly Looking To Head To WWE

WWE has been going on a spree signing new talent as of late according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Davey Boy Smith Jr is looking to reportedly head into WWE. While it's not confirmed, he is the son of Davey Boy Smith who was The British Bulldog. The Observer states they are unsure where he'd be ending up at within WWE, but it was reported he could be heading into NXT UK.

Smith Jr, his mother, and sister are set to induct The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. Smith Jr himself has confirmed there is an interest to make a return to WWE from both sides.