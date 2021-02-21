WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Keith Lee And Asuka Vs Lacey Evans Nixed From Tonight's Elimination Chamber
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 21, 2021
A report by PWInsider is stating that Keith Lee is reportedly pulled from the event. The belief is there's an injury, and nothing has been confirmed.
WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE will play up as Ric Flair as the father for storyline purposes.
Below is the current card
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c) Sheamus will enter the match last.
Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.
WWE Universal Title Match Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)