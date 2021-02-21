Asuka Vs Lacey Evans Match Pulled From Tonight's Elimination Chamber

WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on social media but Asuka vs Lacey Evans. During RAW it was revealed that Evans is pregnant which WWE will play up as Ric Flair as the father for storyline purposes.

Below is the current card

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)