Sasha Banks On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Her Asking To Leave WWE

Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE.

Before that, Austin did ask her what had happened during the four month hiatus.

“At Elimination Chamber, I know how important that match was for Bayley, but at that time I still was slowly [going down] and not happy. Depression. Depression was taking over. My mind was taking over. My thoughts were taking over. This place was being bigger than me. And I really, really lost myself because for a good seven years, I didn’t even hear my real name. I didn’t hear Mercedes anymore. All I heard was Sasha Banks, and traveling on the road, we only get one to two days off. So, I’m home, not even seeing what my real hair looks like. All I see if purple hair every single day. There were just so many things that were just — I let it control me. I let it take it and be like, ‘This is too much’ instead of being like, ‘You know what? Everything’s good. Breathe. Everything’s fine.’ [Laughs]”

