WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Thinks Chad Gable Is Underutilized In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 21, 2021
On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been underutilized due to his size.
"Chad has been underutilized, and I believe it's his size, even though he's as strong as an ox. He does a deadlift German with 300-pounders and it's impressive. To do something like that, that's a talent you want to utilize. He's the real deal. He might not look that big, but his strength, technique, and ability show in those matches. If you put reigns on the kid, he's not going to succeed, but if you let him go and let him do his thing, he's going to be a huge star. Someday, they're going to utilize him correctly," said Angle. "People get injured, main event wrestlers especially because they are putting in the most work. Eventually, he's going to get called up into a spot and he's going to blow their minds and they'll keep him in that spot. It's going to happen eventually."
Angle added, "I think Chad Gable is going to get that chance. All wrestlers eventually do unless they end up quitting or get fired."
Kurt Angle vs. Chad Gable: Raw, March 18, 2019
The Olympic Hero competes in Chicago one last time in a match against a Superstar who idolizes him, Chad Gable.
Kenny Omega Provides AEW Video Game Update Kenny Omega spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT recently about the upcoming AEW video game on game consoles. He gave fans more insight to when this game could possibly see a release. If all goes we[...]
Feb 21 - Kenny Omega spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT recently about the upcoming AEW video game on game consoles. He gave fans more insight to when this game could possibly see a release. If all goes we[...]
Feb 21 - A report by PWInsider is stating that Keith Lee is reportedly pulled from the event. The belief is there's an injury, and nothing has been confirmed. WWE has advertised every match for the chamber on[...]
Feb 21 - Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She revealed the reaction Vince had when she asked to leave WWE. Before that, Austin did ask her what had happened during the[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ Please be nice & sending so much love your way.[...]
Feb 21 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the early part of 2022. On the Yukes team: &ldquo[...]
Feb 21
WWE 'Top 10' Forgotten Elimination Chamber Moments WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-slamming MVP off the pod, Santino nearly becoming [...]
Feb 21 - WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-slamming MVP off the pod, Santino nearly becoming [...]
Feb 21 - On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been underutilized due to his size. "Chad has been underut[...]
Feb 21 - TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highlights below. On The Rock: "That man works his tail [...]
Feb 21 - During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with WWE. "I know he wanted to stay involved and kee[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about ending his issues with Ric Flair. "Me and Nait[...]
Feb 21 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a lesson she learned from Eddie Guerrero. On her [...]
Feb 21 - During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he’s turned on several partners in the past. Bryan[...]
Feb 21 - Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma scheduled for the sh[...]
Feb 21 - WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the lineup for the big event. WWE Title Elimination Chamber MatchDrew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy[...]
Feb 20 - Terry Funk's twitter account (which is run by someone else) posted that Funk was doing okay. He wanted to wish Moxley and Omega the best in their exploding barbed wire deathmatch. “Just talke[...]
Feb 20 - NXT General Manager William Regal issued the following statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing that this week's grudge matchup between cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar and former NXT ch[...]
Feb 20 - WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Aaron Solow have officially split up and have called off their engagement. Solow revealed the news on Twitter today. He addressed Bayley by her real name "Pam" in th[...]
Feb 20
Full Lineup Of Matches For Upcoming AEW Dark AEW Dark returns on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo - Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nem[...]
Feb 20 - AEW Dark returns on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo - Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nem[...]
Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, Matt Riddle discussed The Undertaker's comments about WWE today's wrestlers being "soft" compared to his generation: “I would tell Undertaker o[...]
Feb 20
WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Big E WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned heel and attacked Big E with the steel ring steps. [...]
Feb 20 - WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned heel and attacked Big E with the steel ring steps. [...]