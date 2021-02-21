Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Thinks Chad Gable Is Underutilized In WWE

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been underutilized due to his size.

"Chad has been underutilized, and I believe it's his size, even though he's as strong as an ox. He does a deadlift German with 300-pounders and it's impressive. To do something like that, that's a talent you want to utilize. He's the real deal. He might not look that big, but his strength, technique, and ability show in those matches. If you put reigns on the kid, he's not going to succeed, but if you let him go and let him do his thing, he's going to be a huge star. Someday, they're going to utilize him correctly," said Angle. "People get injured, main event wrestlers especially because they are putting in the most work. Eventually, he's going to get called up into a spot and he's going to blow their minds and they'll keep him in that spot. It's going to happen eventually."

Angle added, "I think Chad Gable is going to get that chance. All wrestlers eventually do unless they end up quitting or get fired."

Kurt Angle vs. Chad Gable: Raw, March 18, 2019

The Olympic Hero competes in Chicago one last time in a match against a Superstar who idolizes him, Chad Gable.