The Undertaker Believes The Rock Could Unify America As U.S. President

TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Check out the interview highlights below.

On The Rock:

"That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it."

On The Rock unifying the country:

"I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for. I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow.'"

On supporting The Rock for president:

"I don’t know man, there’s so many possibilities and if that’s what he chooses to do, I’ll support wholeheartedly in his efforts to do so. I think people would still call him Rock, I don’t know. I would hope I would have that clout that I can get away with calling him Rock, or Jabroni."