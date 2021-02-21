Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Below is the lineup for the big event.
WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus
WWE RawWomen’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. TBA
WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee
#1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. SmackDown Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (champions) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair