WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW Star Aaron Solow Call Off Engagement
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2021
WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Aaron Solow have officially split up and have called off their engagement.
Solow revealed the news on Twitter today. He addressed Bayley by her real name "Pam" in the statement which can be read below:
"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make.
Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship.
We have a lot of great memories together that we’ll forever cherish. We’ve agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives.
We ask that you please respect our privacy on this matter."
