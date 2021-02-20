WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Big E
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 20, 2021
WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned heel and attacked Big E with the steel ring steps.
Intercontinental Champion Big E has suffered a brachial plexus injury
Following a vicious assault at the hands of Apollo Crews on SmackDown, it was announced on Talking Smack that Intercontinental Champion Big E has suffered a brachial plexus injury that resulted in temporary arm weakness. He is currently convalescing at home.
