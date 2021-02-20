WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Big E

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

. @WWEBigE has suffered a brachial plexus injury that resulted in temporary arm weakness. He is currently convalescing at home. https://t.co/O4RcAK7sq0

Following a vicious assault at the hands of Apollo Crews on SmackDown, it was announced on Talking Smack that Intercontinental Champion Big E has suffered a brachial plexus injury that resulted in temporary arm weakness. He is currently convalescing at home.

WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned heel and attacked Big E with the steel ring steps.

Lana Shares Stunning Bikini Photos From A Yacht Trip

WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...] Feb 21 - WWE Superstar Lana recently posted a series of stunning news photos from a recent yacht trip. She captioned the photo, "My Saturday Photo Dump❤️ P[...]

Kenny Omega Provides Update On Upcoming AEW Video Game

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...] Feb 21 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with TalkSport in which he provided an update on the upcoming AEW video game due for release in the[...]

WWE 'Top 10' Forgotten Elimination Chamber Moments

WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...] Feb 21 - WWE has released a new edition of their 'Top 10' series, with a focus on forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber The list includes Undertaker choke-[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Thinks Chad Gable Is Underutilized In WWE

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...] Feb 21 - On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle commented on Chad Gable's potential in WWE and the fact he has feels he has been unde[...]

The Undertaker Believes The Rock Could Unify America As U.S. President

TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...] Feb 21 - TMZ recently caught up with The Undertaker to discuss a possible Presidential run for the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the interview highligh[...]

Jim Ross Discusses What He Learned About Commentary From Vince McMahon

During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...] Feb 21 - During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed what he has learned from Vince McMahon about commentary during his time with [...]

DDP on Squashing His Longtime Issues With Ric Flair

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...] Feb 21 - WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho during which he spoke at length about[...]

Vickie Guerrero Discusses Her Relationship With Eddie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...] Feb 21 - Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, Vickie discussed her role in pro-wrestling, and a less[...]

Chris Jericho Responds To SmackDown Reference About Himself

During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...] Feb 21 - During a backstage segment on Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro commented on teaming with Kevin Owens, saying that he&rsqu[...]

Tetsuya Naito Pulled From NJPW Road To Castle Attack Event

Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...] Feb 21 - Tetsuya Naito has been pulled from the NJPW Road To Castle Attack due to a knee injury. The tag-team match featuring Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Ko[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the lineup for the big event. WWE Title El[...] Feb 21 - WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the lineup for the big event. WWE Title El[...]

Bad Bunny Performs With 24/7 Title On Saturday Night Live

Rapper Bad Bunny, who is currently the WWE 24/7 Title had the belt with him during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Bad Bunny and Rosal&[...] Feb 21 - Rapper Bad Bunny, who is currently the WWE 24/7 Title had the belt with him during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Bad Bunny and Rosal&[...]

Terry Funk On Kenny Omega Vs Jon Moxley Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Terry Funk's twitter account (which is run by someone else) posted that Funk was doing okay. He wanted to wish Moxley and Omega the best in their expl[...] Feb 20 - Terry Funk's twitter account (which is run by someone else) posted that Funk was doing okay. He wanted to wish Moxley and Omega the best in their expl[...]

William Regal Announces Major Stipulation For Upcoming NXT Match

NXT General Manager William Regal issued the following statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing that this week's grudge matchup between cruis[...] Feb 20 - NXT General Manager William Regal issued the following statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing that this week's grudge matchup between cruis[...]

WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW Star Aaron Solow Call Off Engagement

WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Aaron Solow have officially split up and have called off their engagement. Solow revealed the news on Twitter today[...] Feb 20 - WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW star Aaron Solow have officially split up and have called off their engagement. Solow revealed the news on Twitter today[...]

Full Lineup Of Matches For Upcoming AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn[...] Feb 20 - AEW Dark returns on Tuesday night at 7 PM EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn[...]

Matt Riddle: 'I Don’t Think We’re Soft, We’re More Intelligent'

During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, Matt Riddle discussed The Undertaker's comments about WWE today's wrestlers being "soft" compared to h[...] Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, Matt Riddle discussed The Undertaker's comments about WWE today's wrestlers being "soft" compared to h[...]

WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Big E

WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned he[...] Feb 20 - WWE has provided a storyline injury update for Big E following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. During the show, Apollo Crews turned he[...]

Bruce Prichard Discusses Jake Roberts' 1996 WWE Return

Bruce Prichard discussed Jake Roberts’ WWE return in 1996 during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. "Everybody knew that Jake[...] Feb 20 - Bruce Prichard discussed Jake Roberts’ WWE return in 1996 during a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. "Everybody knew that Jake[...]

🔥 Hottest WNS Forum Topics: WWE Goes Satanic, Sting's Big Bump & More

Check out some of the HOTTEST forum topics below. 🔥 WWE has gone full blown Satanic with Alexa tonight... wow... by Y2JFanatic [...] Feb 20 - Check out some of the HOTTEST forum topics below. 🔥 WWE has gone full blown Satanic with Alexa tonight... wow... by Y2JFanatic [...]

WWE Announces Programming For Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE has announced Sunday’s lineup for the Elimination Chamber. Below is WWE’s full announcement: Best of the Elimination Chamber Matches[...] Feb 20 - WWE has announced Sunday’s lineup for the Elimination Chamber. Below is WWE’s full announcement: Best of the Elimination Chamber Matches[...]

AEW Announces New Singles Match For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that Jon Moxley will be going up against Ryan Nemeth in singles- action on next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on [...] Feb 20 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Jon Moxley will be going up against Ryan Nemeth in singles- action on next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on [...]

Jon Moxley On How He Confused Vince McMahon And Made Triple H Roll His Eyes

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon an[...] Feb 20 - AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon an[...]

Finn Balor Believes Veteran WWE Superstar Could Take NXT To The Next Level

NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves. During the interview, he said he feels that Ran[...] Feb 20 - NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves. During the interview, he said he feels that Ran[...]