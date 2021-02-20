WWE Announces Programming For Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE has announced Sunday’s lineup for the Elimination Chamber.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Best of the Elimination Chamber Matches — Watch thrilling Elimination Chamber Matches, featuring Edge, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and more putting their bodies on the line in this collection of the greatest Elimination Chamber Matches, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“La Previa” Spanish Elimination Chamber pre-show — At 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on WWE Network andacross WWE social platforms including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Ultimate Elimination Chamber — Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts as they construct, assemble and fantasy book their Ultimate Elimination Chamber Women’s and Men’s Matches. Find out if your favorite WWE Superstars make the Ultimate cut. Don’t miss Ultimate Elimination Chamber at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special Elimination Chamber edition of WWE’s The Bump — The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as United States Champion Bobby Lashley, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler, The Riott Squad and Cesaro lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action coming to the WWE ThunderDome.

Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show — The Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Elimination Chamber action.

WWE Watch Along — The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Intercontinental Champion Big E, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Elias, Victoria, John Morrison, Raquel & Dakota, Kayla Braxton and the cast of WWE’s The Bump, announcer Cody Decker, Youtuber Denise Salcedo and more will help break down the play-by-play from Elimination Chamber. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.