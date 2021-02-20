Jon Moxley On How He Confused Vince McMahon And Made Triple H Roll His Eyes

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon and Triple H concerning his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins. His pitch didn't go too well as McMahon reportedly "looked confused" and Triple H "rolled his eyes."

Quotes, courtesy of Reddit user MerchentofMeh.

"I once suggested exposing the ring by tearing the ring canvas with a boxcutter for my Hell In a Cell Match against Rollins. Vince looked confused and said the people wouldn't get it, while Hunter rolled his eyes."

Meltzer followed up by saying:

"Well, then Gargano and Ciampa did that same spot in NXT a few years later."

Moxley's reply:

"They looked at me like I was some idiot. Hunter liked thumbtacks when it was Cactus making him look good and putting him over. He loved thumbtacks back then. Whatever dude."

"I felt I was overpromising what I was allowed to actually deliver. That's why I've made it clear to Tony [who pitched the match] that don't put me in situations unless you want me to go full tilt. Be careful what you wish for because I'm not in the business of underdelivering promises to people anymore."

"Anything Kenny or I can think of is a possibility. It could be a wild night in Jacksonville. At the end of this, we'll see where this ranks on the list of all the former exploding matches that we have to live up to. I think we'll do pretty good."