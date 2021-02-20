Tony Khan Announces Big Match To Air Free On Bleacher Report

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on his Twitter page that the upcoming Riho vs. Thunder Rosa women’s eliminator tournament semifinal will air FREE on Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report.

He tweeted:

The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv!

This will be free worldwide for all fans on @BleacherReport, not @BRLive for this show, back on BRLive domestic/FITE a week later for Revolution. It’s huge to get exposure on Bleacher Report available to millions of fans worldwide + a reminder Revolution is Sunday 3/7, not on Sat.

With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us.