Chris Jericho Tells Story Of Being Punched By A Fan

During a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, Chris Jericho reflected on the time a kid punched him in the face during a WWE house show match against Hulk Hogan back in 2002.

The other one that I always love is when I was in the summer of 2002, I was working with Hulk Hogan. It was kind of his last run in the WWE, and we were doing all the live events non-televised. He was the good guy, I was the bad guy, and we had so much fun. People just loved Hogan and people just hated me. I remember one kid in the crowd had a sign that said Hulk Hogan is a Jedi. It was right around when the second of the new Star Wars movies came out, maybe Attack of the Clones. That just really bothered me. I remember I cut a whole promo on this kid who wrote the sign that Hulk Hogan was a Jedi, and how dare you compare the brilliance of a Jedi with the dumpster fire that’s Hulk Hogan.

Then, at the end of the match, we ended up fighting ringside. The kid who wrote it – Hogan held my arms behind me and goes, ‘Hit him, kid.’ And I’m like, okay, what’s this kid gonna do? This kid – he’s probably eight years old – balls up his fist and punched me in the face as hard as he could, and it really hurt. I was like, ‘Hulk, come on, man.’ He’s like, ‘Sorry, brother. I thought he would just give you a slap or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Geez, Louise. If you were such a Jedi, why don’t you use mind control and tell him not to punch me in the face, Mr. Jedi?