Kairi Sane Not Granted Permission By WWE To Work Stardom Event In Japan

Stardom wanted her to work a major singles match, but if WWE wanted they could limit her to a Legends Battle Royal match. It seems they turned down both options.

Sane returned to Japan to be with her husband last year and is currently serving as a WWE Ambassador. She reportedly asked the company if she could work the Stardom event on March 3 at Budokan Hall in Tokyo but was turned down by WWE, it remains unclear as to why other than she is under contract with the company.

WWE is reported to have not granted Kairi Sane permission to work an upcoming Stardom event, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter .

Jon Moxley On How He Confused Vince McMahon And Made Triple H Roll His Eyes

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon and Triple H concerning his Hell In A Cell match aga[...] Feb 20 - AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon and Triple H concerning his Hell In A Cell match aga[...]

Finn Balor Believes Veteran WWE Superstar Could Take NXT To The Next Level

NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves. During the interview, he said he feels that Randy Orton would help take NXT to the next level. He[...] Feb 20 - NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves. During the interview, he said he feels that Randy Orton would help take NXT to the next level. He[...]

Tony Khan Announces Big Match To Air Free On Bleacher Report

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on his Twitter page that the upcoming Riho vs. Thunder Rosa women’s eliminator tournament semifinal will air FREE on Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report.[...] Feb 20 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on his Twitter page that the upcoming Riho vs. Thunder Rosa women’s eliminator tournament semifinal will air FREE on Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report.[...]

Chris Jericho Tells Story Of Being Punched By A Fan

During a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, Chris Jericho reflected on the time a kid punched him in the face during a WWE house show match against Hulk Hogan back in 2002. The other one th[...] Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, Chris Jericho reflected on the time a kid punched him in the face during a WWE house show match against Hulk Hogan back in 2002. The other one th[...]

Paige Hopeful She'll Come Out Of Retirement, 'One Day'

WWE on FOX’s Twitter account posted a photo Edge and Daniel Bryan from last night's SmackDown with the caption "Retirement, both of them had high profile retirements which led to them having to [...] Feb 20 - WWE on FOX’s Twitter account posted a photo Edge and Daniel Bryan from last night's SmackDown with the caption "Retirement, both of them had high profile retirements which led to them having to [...]

Jim Ross Believes AEW Will Introduce A New Championship Title

During the most recent episode of “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed the possibility of AEW introducing a 6-Man Tag Team Championship to the brand. "The six-man t[...] Feb 20 - During the most recent episode of “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed the possibility of AEW introducing a 6-Man Tag Team Championship to the brand. "The six-man t[...]

UK Reality Star Adam Maxted Signed To WWE

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former Love Island contestant and World of Sport star Adam Maxted is heading to WWE. Maxted has been signed t[...] Feb 20 - Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former Love Island contestant and World of Sport star Adam Maxted is heading to WWE. Maxted has been signed t[...]

WWE SmackDown! (2/20/2021) Quick Results

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens & Cesaro defeated Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & King Corbin via submission Shinsuke Namakura defeated Apollo Crews Tamina & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad Reginald,[...] Feb 20 - Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens & Cesaro defeated Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & King Corbin via submission Shinsuke Namakura defeated Apollo Crews Tamina & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad Reginald,[...]

Update On The Sammy Guevara / Impact Wrestling Creative Dispute

WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that according to sources involved in the recent Impact Wrestling/Sammy Guevara situation the issue seems to stem from the fact the company had Guevara booked in[...] Feb 19 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that according to sources involved in the recent Impact Wrestling/Sammy Guevara situation the issue seems to stem from the fact the company had Guevara booked in[...]

Edge To Open Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE announced two more segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX. Edge to kick off SmackDown tonight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE H[...] Feb 19 - WWE announced two more segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX. Edge to kick off SmackDown tonight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE H[...]

WWE Currently Has Four Matches Booked For WrestleMania 37 (Spoilers)

Insider source WrestleVotes has posted an update on the WWE WrestleMania 37 card. The tweet notes that WWE has "zeroed in on four matches" but there is still a lot to be booked for the big event. C[...] Feb 19 - Insider source WrestleVotes has posted an update on the WWE WrestleMania 37 card. The tweet notes that WWE has "zeroed in on four matches" but there is still a lot to be booked for the big event. C[...]

Cesaro On Why He Hasn't Been In The Main Event Picture In WWE

Cesaro recently took part in an interview with NYPost.com in which he commented on why he hasn't been in the main event picture on WWE. “I think there have been a lot of different variab[...] Feb 19 - Cesaro recently took part in an interview with NYPost.com in which he commented on why he hasn't been in the main event picture on WWE. “I think there have been a lot of different variab[...]

MLW Underground Returning Next Wednesday

Major League Wrestling made an announcement to expect their MLW Underground series to make it's return. This series aired from 2003 to 2004 originally. MLW have started to upload and share classic ep[...] Feb 19 - Major League Wrestling made an announcement to expect their MLW Underground series to make it's return. This series aired from 2003 to 2004 originally. MLW have started to upload and share classic ep[...]

WWE Reportedly Drops Murphy And Aalyah Romance Angle

WWE reportedly has decided to drop this Murphy and Aalyah romance angle they have been doing. Aalyah hasn't been on WWE programming since December 4th when Murphy lost to King Corbin in a singles mat[...] Feb 19 - WWE reportedly has decided to drop this Murphy and Aalyah romance angle they have been doing. Aalyah hasn't been on WWE programming since December 4th when Murphy lost to King Corbin in a singles mat[...]

Impact Officials Were Reportedly "Really Mad" At Sammy Guevara Incident

Sammy Guevara is not going to be doing any work with Impact Wrestling as you may have expected. It was reported that Sammy has heat with AEW officials over a proposed Impact angle. This lead to him b[...] Feb 19 - Sammy Guevara is not going to be doing any work with Impact Wrestling as you may have expected. It was reported that Sammy has heat with AEW officials over a proposed Impact angle. This lead to him b[...]

The Undertaker Talks About WWE's Fan Ring Entrance Contest

The Undertaker is going to help one lucky fan make their own ring entrance. This is a contest which is set to end next Wednesday. As of this time, the contest is still open. WWE and Taker partnered w[...] Feb 19 - The Undertaker is going to help one lucky fan make their own ring entrance. This is a contest which is set to end next Wednesday. As of this time, the contest is still open. WWE and Taker partnered w[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight On FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the final build ahead of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As of this report WWE announced just one match for tonight’s [...] Feb 19 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature the final build ahead of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As of this report WWE announced just one match for tonight’s [...]

Konnan Released From The Hospital

As we previously reported, Konnan was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, something of great concern considering he had a kidney transplant in 2007. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...] Feb 19 - As we previously reported, Konnan was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, something of great concern considering he had a kidney transplant in 2007. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...]

Jay Lethal Says Re-Siging With ROH The 'Easiest Decision Of His Life'

ROH superstar and current tag champion Jay Lethal was recently interviewed on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss his decision to re-sign with the company. "To me, one of the easiest decisions of [...] Feb 19 - ROH superstar and current tag champion Jay Lethal was recently interviewed on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss his decision to re-sign with the company. "To me, one of the easiest decisions of [...]

Jon Moxley Talks How Pro Wrestling Is Changing

During a recent interview with NJPW via Kevin Kelly, Jon Moxley talked about the "forbidden door" being opened and how pro-wrestling is changing. "And just because of the way things have been done th[...] Feb 19 - During a recent interview with NJPW via Kevin Kelly, Jon Moxley talked about the "forbidden door" being opened and how pro-wrestling is changing. "And just because of the way things have been done th[...]

D-Von Dudley Reveals Further Details On His Recent Stroke

During his most recent podcast episode Table Talk, D-Von Dudley provided further details regarding the stroke he recently suffered and how WWE responded: “I had a stroke. It could have been rea[...] Feb 19 - During his most recent podcast episode Table Talk, D-Von Dudley provided further details regarding the stroke he recently suffered and how WWE responded: “I had a stroke. It could have been rea[...]

Heath Reveals He Will Undergo Surgery In March

Heath revealed to fans tonight on social media he is set to get his surgery done in March. Heath stated that he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on the right sid[...] Feb 19 - Heath revealed to fans tonight on social media he is set to get his surgery done in March. Heath stated that he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on the right sid[...]

WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Releases Statement On Concussion Lawsuit

Longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt issued a statement on the recent filing by attorney Konstantine Kyros to have one of the WWE concussion lawsuits, which has already been dismissed by lower courts,[...] Feb 19 - Longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt issued a statement on the recent filing by attorney Konstantine Kyros to have one of the WWE concussion lawsuits, which has already been dismissed by lower courts,[...]