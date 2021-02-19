Edge To Open Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE announced two more segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX.
Edge to kick off SmackDown tonight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber
Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE Hall of Famer Edge declared that he will not make the decision as to which World Champion he will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday.
This is a decision that certainly did not sit well with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Just days before The Rated-R Superstar’s announcement, The Head of the Table demanded that Edge acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania. Instead, The Big Dog was hit with a surprise Stunner courtesy of his adversary Kevin Owens.
Will Edge now come face-to-face with The Head of the Table en route to Sunday’s SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match, a career-altering contest where the winner will challenge the Universal Champion on the same night?
Find out when The Ultimate Opportunist kicks off Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Bayley hosts “Ding Dong, Hello!” with special guests Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Last week, after being taken down in back-to-back matches by Lana and Naomi, respectively, on Raw, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler were further humiliated on the blue brand by SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair.
This week, after getting some payback on the red brand, the titleholders will return to Friday night as guests on Bayley’s show, “Ding Dong, Hello!” What does the dominant tandem have in store for the blue brand? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Feb 20 - AEW star Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Observer in which he reflected on a story about a creative pitch he gave to Vince McMahon and Triple H concerning his Hell In A Cell match aga[...]
Feb 20 - NXT champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves. During the interview, he said he feels that Randy Orton would help take NXT to the next level. He[...]
Feb 20 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on his Twitter page that the upcoming Riho vs. Thunder Rosa women’s eliminator tournament semifinal will air FREE on Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report.[...]
Feb 20 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, Chris Jericho reflected on the time a kid punched him in the face during a WWE house show match against Hulk Hogan back in 2002. The other one th[...]
Feb 20 - WWE on FOX’s Twitter account posted a photo Edge and Daniel Bryan from last night's SmackDown with the caption "Retirement, both of them had high profile retirements which led to them having to [...]
Feb 20 - During the most recent episode of “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed the possibility of AEW introducing a 6-Man Tag Team Championship to the brand. "The six-man t[...]
Feb 20
UK Reality Star Adam Maxted Signed To WWE Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former Love Island contestant and World of Sport star Adam Maxted is heading to WWE. Maxted has been signed t[...]
Feb 20 - Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former Love Island contestant and World of Sport star Adam Maxted is heading to WWE. Maxted has been signed t[...]
Feb 20
WWE SmackDown! (2/20/2021) Quick Results Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens & Cesaro defeated Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & King Corbin via submission Shinsuke Namakura defeated Apollo Crews Tamina & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad Reginald,[...]
Feb 20 - Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens & Cesaro defeated Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & King Corbin via submission Shinsuke Namakura defeated Apollo Crews Tamina & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad Reginald,[...]
Feb 19 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that according to sources involved in the recent Impact Wrestling/Sammy Guevara situation the issue seems to stem from the fact the company had Guevara booked in[...]
Feb 19 - WWE is reported to have not granted Kairi Sane permission to work an upcoming Stardom event, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sane returned to Japan to be with her husband last year and is[...]
Feb 19
Feb 19 - Insider source WrestleVotes has posted an update on the WWE WrestleMania 37 card. The tweet notes that WWE has "zeroed in on four matches" but there is still a lot to be booked for the big event. C[...]
Feb 19 - Cesaro recently took part in an interview with NYPost.com in which he commented on why he hasn't been in the main event picture on WWE. “I think there have been a lot of different variab[...]
Feb 19
MLW Underground Returning Next Wednesday Major League Wrestling made an announcement to expect their MLW Underground series to make it's return. This series aired from 2003 to 2004 originally. MLW have started to upload and share classic ep[...]
Feb 19 - Major League Wrestling made an announcement to expect their MLW Underground series to make it's return. This series aired from 2003 to 2004 originally. MLW have started to upload and share classic ep[...]
Feb 19 - WWE reportedly has decided to drop this Murphy and Aalyah romance angle they have been doing. Aalyah hasn't been on WWE programming since December 4th when Murphy lost to King Corbin in a singles mat[...]
Feb 19 - Sammy Guevara is not going to be doing any work with Impact Wrestling as you may have expected. It was reported that Sammy has heat with AEW officials over a proposed Impact angle. This lead to him b[...]
Feb 19 - The Undertaker is going to help one lucky fan make their own ring entrance. This is a contest which is set to end next Wednesday. As of this time, the contest is still open. WWE and Taker partnered w[...]
Feb 19
Feb 19
Konnan Released From The Hospital As we previously reported, Konnan was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, something of great concern considering he had a kidney transplant in 2007. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...]
Feb 19 - As we previously reported, Konnan was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, something of great concern considering he had a kidney transplant in 2007. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter i[...]
Feb 19 - ROH superstar and current tag champion Jay Lethal was recently interviewed on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss his decision to re-sign with the company. "To me, one of the easiest decisions of [...]
Feb 19
Jon Moxley Talks How Pro Wrestling Is Changing During a recent interview with NJPW via Kevin Kelly, Jon Moxley talked about the "forbidden door" being opened and how pro-wrestling is changing. "And just because of the way things have been done th[...]
Feb 19 - During a recent interview with NJPW via Kevin Kelly, Jon Moxley talked about the "forbidden door" being opened and how pro-wrestling is changing. "And just because of the way things have been done th[...]
Feb 19 - During his most recent podcast episode Table Talk, D-Von Dudley provided further details regarding the stroke he recently suffered and how WWE responded: “I had a stroke. It could have been rea[...]
Feb 19
Heath Reveals He Will Undergo Surgery In March Heath revealed to fans tonight on social media he is set to get his surgery done in March. Heath stated that he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on the right sid[...]
Feb 19 - Heath revealed to fans tonight on social media he is set to get his surgery done in March. Heath stated that he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on the right sid[...]
Feb 19 - Longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt issued a statement on the recent filing by attorney Konstantine Kyros to have one of the WWE concussion lawsuits, which has already been dismissed by lower courts,[...]
Feb 18 - Episode 479 - Elimination Chamber - The Podcast Crew kind of give their predictions for Elimination Chamber due to a lack of matches and also talk about Lacey Evans' pregnancy, AEW, and more! Tune in[...]