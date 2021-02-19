WWE Reportedly Drops Murphy And Aalyah Romance Angle

WWE reportedly has decided to drop this Murphy and Aalyah romance angle they have been doing.

Aalyah hasn't been on WWE programming since December 4th when Murphy lost to King Corbin in a singles match. Murphy also has not wrestled since that December 4th match, but appeared when Rollins made his return.

There's no backstory or behind the scenes reason why this has been dropped, but WWE has apparently nixed this. One idea is that WWE's creative team had no real idea where to go with the storyline.