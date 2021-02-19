Impact Officials Were Reportedly "Really Mad" At Sammy Guevara Incident

Sammy Guevara is not going to be doing any work with Impact Wrestling as you may have expected.

It was reported that Sammy has heat with AEW officials over a proposed Impact angle. This lead to him being pulled from recent Impact TV tapings.

The storyline was that Guevara quit The Inner Circle in the AEW storylines. He would play off that angle. Chris Jericho proposed an idea for Sammy to appear on Impact, and then Impact officials worked on plans with AEW boss Tony Khan.

A report by The Wrestling Observer states Impact officials were "really mad" about AEW sending AEW talents over to Impact programming, putting plans in place, then talent not doing what was planned.

Everything is apparently smoothed over at this point, but there's people in Impact who said the company wasn't happy at first with how everything went down, and that this could have impacted the relationship.