Former WWE Superstars Taking Head Injuries Case Up To The Supreme Court

Dozens of former WWE wrestlers and talent are taking the head injuries case up with The United States Supreme Court. Former talent have claimed in lawsuits that WWE failed to protect them from repeated head injuries which included concussions which caused long term brain damage.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that the lawyer for the wrestlers, Konstantine Kyros, filed a request late Wednesday of this week asking the Supreme Court to hear appeals of lower court rulings that dismissed the lawsuits. These are the lower courts that said many of the claims were frivolous or filed after the stature of limitations had expired.

The plaintiffs included several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. Road Warrior Animal, Paul Orndorff, Jimmy Snuka, King Kong Bundy, Mr. Fuji, Kamala, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Ahmed Johnson, Dave and Earl Hebner, Sabu, Barry Darsow, Shane Douglas, Marty Jannetty, and Heidenreich, among several others. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was listed as a defendant in the suit.

WWE has continued to deny this story. A spokesperson for WWE told The Star Tribune earlier today that the lawsuits are without merit.