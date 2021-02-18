IWTV PRESENTS "SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS" LIVE FROM TAMPA

IWTV will present the Showcase Of The Independents live from Tampa, Florida on April 8th, 9th and 10th.

The entire three-day event will stream on IWTV and feature events from ICW No Holds Barred, Beyond Wrestling, No Peace Underground, Synergy Wrestling, Southern Underground Pro, ACTION Wrestling and IWTV's Family Reunion.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks

Most WNS followers and INDEPENDENT WRESTLING fans will know Beyond Wrestling for its open door policy with AEW and the stars of AEW who have passed through its hallowed history.

Keep an eye out for the #TournamentForTomorrow as well as #GreatestRivalsRoundRobin featuring Chris Dickinson, Wheeler Yuta and Tony Deppen that have all been announced so far. Dickinson recently signed with NJPW and Yuta as well as Deppen remain on the radar the next wave of signees!

Stay tuned for more INDY NEWS and UPDATES from IWTV and WNS

