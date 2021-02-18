Kyle O’Reilly Provides Update On His Health
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 18, 2021
While Kyle O’Reilly is hurting in the world of kayfabe, there’s no need to be worried about his actual health. Reports circulated last night that O'Reilly was seriously hurt but it appears it was just very good work.
He provided the following storyline update on his health via
twitter.
"Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World. I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal.
As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold."
