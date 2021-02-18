We reported earlier that WCW legend Konnan had been hospitalized due to a kidney-related issue. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed his situation was serious, especially given the fact he had a Kidney translate back in 2007.

Lucha Libre Online is reporting on Twitter that former WWE and current AAA announcer Hugo Savinovich has revealed that Konnan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is what they tweeted, translated by online:

"As Hugo Savinovich has just reported, Konnan has confirmed to us that he unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is hospitalized. He recognized that his life was in danger. At this moment he is out of danger and hopes to be given the medical discharge between today and tomorrow to be able to continue your treatment from home. Konnan is in our prayers as is his family and we wish him a speedy recovery."

