Impact Wrestling Scores Biggest Viewership Since Kenny Omega Debut

In related news, Impact in 60, also had a good night scoring 111,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. It ranked #142 on cable. The first time it has ever been featured in the top 150 cable shows.

This was an increase on last week's 153,000 viewers and 0.04 rating. It was also the highest viewership the show has done since December 8, 2020, with that episode featuring the debut of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. That episode scored 221,000 viewers and an 0.08 rating.

Impact Wrestling pulled in over 197,000 viewers this week and drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

🔊 WNS Podcast #479 - WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Preview Show

Episode 479 - Elimination Chamber - The Podcast Crew kind of give their predictions for Elimination Chamber due to a lack of matches and also talk about Lacey Evans' pregnancy, AEW, and more! Tune in[...] Feb 18 - Episode 479 - Elimination Chamber - The Podcast Crew kind of give their predictions for Elimination Chamber due to a lack of matches and also talk about Lacey Evans' pregnancy, AEW, and more! Tune in[...]

Former WWE Superstars Taking Head Injuries Case Up To The Supreme Court

Dozens of former WWE wrestlers and talent are taking the head injuries case up with The United States Supreme Court. Former talent have claimed in lawsuits that WWE failed to protect them from re[...] Feb 18 - Dozens of former WWE wrestlers and talent are taking the head injuries case up with The United States Supreme Court. Former talent have claimed in lawsuits that WWE failed to protect them from re[...]

IWTV PRESENTS "SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS" LIVE FROM TAMPA

IWTV will present the Showcase Of The Independents live from Tampa, Florida on April 8th, 9th and 10th. The entire three-day event will stream on IWTV and feature events from ICW No Holds Barred, B[...] Feb 18 - IWTV will present the Showcase Of The Independents live from Tampa, Florida on April 8th, 9th and 10th. The entire three-day event will stream on IWTV and feature events from ICW No Holds Barred, B[...]

AEW Dynamite Wins In Viewership This Week

The live viewership numbers are in for both AEW and WWE NXT, and below is what they say. They were up in total viewers. AEW took the win this week in the key demographic (18-49) and total viewership.[...] Feb 18 - The live viewership numbers are in for both AEW and WWE NXT, and below is what they say. They were up in total viewers. AEW took the win this week in the key demographic (18-49) and total viewership.[...]

Jon Moxley On Why He Refused To Write A Book For WWE

Jon Moxley recently had been interviewed by Fight Game Media. He revealed that he turned down an offer to write a book WWE wished to do. He said he wasn't interested in having a ghostwriter write the [...] Feb 18 - Jon Moxley recently had been interviewed by Fight Game Media. He revealed that he turned down an offer to write a book WWE wished to do. He said he wasn't interested in having a ghostwriter write the [...]

WWE Gives Select Employees A Stock Award

Reportedly WWE has given their employees a stock award option. A report by Wrestlenomics revealed that this was the case for WWE employees. The staff who got offered this have a hefty $3,000 st[...] Feb 18 - Reportedly WWE has given their employees a stock award option. A report by Wrestlenomics revealed that this was the case for WWE employees. The staff who got offered this have a hefty $3,000 st[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Provides Update On His Health

While Kyle O’Reilly is hurting in the world of kayfabe, there’s no need to be worried about his actual health. Reports circulated last night that O'Reilly was seriously hurt but it appears[...] Feb 18 - While Kyle O’Reilly is hurting in the world of kayfabe, there’s no need to be worried about his actual health. Reports circulated last night that O'Reilly was seriously hurt but it appears[...]

Why Ricky Starks Missed Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Ricky Starks missed this week’s Dynamite due to the fact he lives in Texas which has been experiencing some bad weather. Texas has[...] Feb 18 - During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Ricky Starks missed this week’s Dynamite due to the fact he lives in Texas which has been experiencing some bad weather. Texas has[...]

Konnan Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

We reported earlier that WCW legend Konnan had been hospitalized due to a kidney-related issue. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed his situation was serious, especially given the fact h[...] Feb 18 - We reported earlier that WCW legend Konnan had been hospitalized due to a kidney-related issue. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed his situation was serious, especially given the fact h[...]

WWE Files Trademark For 'LA Night'

WWE has filed a new trademark for "LA Night," which is related to the recently debuted LA Knight (aka Eli Drake). It remains unclear if "LA Night" is what they want to trademark or if somebody made a [...] Feb 18 - WWE has filed a new trademark for "LA Night," which is related to the recently debuted LA Knight (aka Eli Drake). It remains unclear if "LA Night" is what they want to trademark or if somebody made a [...]

AEW Star Reportedly Working With A Bad Knee

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Serena Deeb has been working with a bad knee. Here is what he said about the Deeb vs. Riho match from this week's AEW Dynamite: "Serena&n[...] Feb 18 - During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Serena Deeb has been working with a bad knee. Here is what he said about the Deeb vs. Riho match from this week's AEW Dynamite: "Serena&n[...]

WWE and Mars Wrigley Renew Long-Term Partnership

WWE issued the following: MARS WRIGLEY AND WWE® RENEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP Expanded Agreement Marks SNICKERS®’ Sixth Consecutive Year as Presenting Sponsor of WrestleMania NEW[...] Feb 18 - WWE issued the following: MARS WRIGLEY AND WWE® RENEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP Expanded Agreement Marks SNICKERS®’ Sixth Consecutive Year as Presenting Sponsor of WrestleMania NEW[...]

Lucha Libre & WCW Legend Konnan Reportedly Hospitalized

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Konnan has been hospitalized and is suffering from a kidney-related issue. Meltzer revealed that the situation is ser[...] Feb 18 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Konnan has been hospitalized and is suffering from a kidney-related issue. Meltzer revealed that the situation is ser[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Is Fine Following WWE NXT Tapings

Following this week's WWE NXT taping on USA Network, medical staff checked on Kyle O'Reilly as the show went off the air. There were some reports from fans in attendance that O'Reilly suffered some ki[...] Feb 18 - Following this week's WWE NXT taping on USA Network, medical staff checked on Kyle O'Reilly as the show went off the air. There were some reports from fans in attendance that O'Reilly suffered some ki[...]

Updated AEW Revolution Card, Exploding Barbed Wire Match Added.

At the end of this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley to an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at the AEW Revolution PPV which takes place on on Sunday, Mar[...] Feb 18 - At the end of this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley to an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at the AEW Revolution PPV which takes place on on Sunday, Mar[...]

Jim Ross Responds To Calling Kenny Omega "WWE Champion"

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross accidentally referred to Kenny Omega as the "WWE Champion". This naturally had people talking on social media about the slip. JR has since reacted to his [...] Feb 18 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross accidentally referred to Kenny Omega as the "WWE Champion". This naturally had people talking on social media about the slip. JR has since reacted to his [...]

Ladder Match Added To AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was added to the pay-per-view card. The match will f[...] Feb 17 - AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was added to the pay-per-view card. The match will f[...]

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announcement on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Congratula[...] Feb 17 - Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announcement on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Congratula[...]

Legendary Name Spotted In Crowd At Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr is at AEW tonight pic.twitter.com/JveEMffV0C &md[...] Feb 17 - The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr is at AEW tonight pic.twitter.com/JveEMffV0C &md[...]

Pat McAfee Returns To WWE NXT In Vignette

Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: WarGames. The vignette from McAfee was filmed on [...] Feb 17 - Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: WarGames. The vignette from McAfee was filmed on [...]

Updated AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the second round o[...] Feb 17 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the second round o[...]

Brian Cage Powerbombed Sting On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got physical on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Team[...] Feb 17 - Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got physical on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Team[...]

MLW Fusion Taking A Break Next Week, Underground To Air In Place

MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight's MLW Filthy Island episode. You may remember Unde[...] Feb 17 - MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight's MLW Filthy Island episode. You may remember Unde[...]