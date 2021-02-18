WWE and Mars Wrigley Renew Long-Term Partnership

WWE issued the following:

MARS WRIGLEY AND WWE® RENEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

Expanded Agreement Marks SNICKERS®’ Sixth Consecutive Year as Presenting Sponsor of WrestleMania

NEWARK, NJ, and STAMFORD, Conn., February 18, 2021 – Mars Wrigley and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, making SNICKERS® the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year, taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring WWE Superstars showcasing how “out-of-sortsness” can be resolved with a satisfying SNICKERS. The spots will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names SNICKERS the Presenting Partner of the WrestleMania Main Event match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored.

“After an unpredictable year, we’re excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, SNICKERS. “We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into SNICKERS’ popular campaign,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows SNICKERS to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.”

The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel and No. 5 most-viewed channel in the world. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, SNICKERS has released limited-edition Hunger Bars featuring familiar taglines of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and The Miz. The bars will be on-shelf at Dollar General stores beginning in mid-March and available while supplies last.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions, and will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, IAMS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Alongside our consumer brands, we proudly take care of half of the world’s pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to https://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.