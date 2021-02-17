Ladder Match Added To AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was added to the pay-per-view card.

The match will feature Penta, Scorpio, Cody Rhodes, and three more TBA. The match is being hyped as the "Face Of The Revolution" with the winner getting a TNT Title shot.

Below is the updated card:

Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) w/ Taz vs. Darby Allin and Sting in a Street Fight

Hangman Page vs Matt Hardy in a Money Match

AEW Women's World Title

Hikaru Shida vs Winner of Women’s World Title Tournament

AEW World Tag Team Title

The Young Bucks vs MJF & Chris Jericho

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs Pentagon vs Scorpio Sky