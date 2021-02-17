Brian Cage Powerbombed Sting On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues.

That question was answered tonight, as Sting got physical on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Team Taz (Taz and Hook) called Sting out to the ring but Taz said that Sting has protection because of his bat. Sting chucked his bat and then took his attack to Brian Cage.

Things didn't go to plan for 'The Icon' and he was powerbomb by Cage!

This is significant as it is officially Sting’s first bump on AEW television.