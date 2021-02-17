MLW Fusion Taking A Break Next Week, Underground To Air In Place

Fusion is set to return in two with an episode featuring Los Parks defending the MLW World Tag Team Championships against CONTRA Unit and Jacob Fatu defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jordan Oliver.

The news of the change was announced during tonight's MLW Filthy Island episode. You may remember Underground aired on Saturdays while Fusion was on break.

MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place.

» More News From This Feed

Ladder Match Added To AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was[...] Feb 17 - AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was[...]

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announce[...] Feb 17 - Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announce[...]

Legendary Name Spotted In Crowd At Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr[...] Feb 17 - The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr[...]

Pat McAfee Returns To WWE NXT In Vignette

Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: [...] Feb 17 - Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: [...]

Updated AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho def[...] Feb 17 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho def[...]

Brian Cage Powerbombed Sting On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got[...] Feb 17 - Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got[...]

MLW Fusion Taking A Break Next Week, Underground To Air In Place

MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight'[...] Feb 17 - MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight'[...]

New Match Set For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will compete for each other’s profit margins at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On tonight's episode of D[...] Feb 17 - Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will compete for each other’s profit margins at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On tonight's episode of D[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT

Karrion Kross will not be going up against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT as advertised. PWInsider is reporting that the non-title match b[...] Feb 17 - Karrion Kross will not be going up against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT as advertised. PWInsider is reporting that the non-title match b[...]

MVP Denies Rumors About Visiting Surgeons In Alabama

There has been a lot of speculation over the last few days that MVP hurt his knee on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. It was further fueled when MV[...] Feb 17 - There has been a lot of speculation over the last few days that MVP hurt his knee on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. It was further fueled when MV[...]

World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com Announce Partnership

World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately. This agreement will bring World [...] Feb 17 - World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately. This agreement will bring World [...]

WWE Reportedly Filmed Content For New NXT EVOLVE Show

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE. The report notes that show graphics an[...] Feb 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE. The report notes that show graphics an[...]

New AEW Dynamite Match Announced For Tonight

AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The match is being hyped as between two of the most unpredictable wr[...] Feb 17 - AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The match is being hyped as between two of the most unpredictable wr[...]

Debut Episode of “Young Rock” Television Series On NBC Draws Strong Viewership

Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night? It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million [...] Feb 17 - Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night? It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million [...]

'I Would Consider A Presidential Run' - The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which prem[...] Feb 17 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which prem[...]

MLW Fusion Preview, Card For Tonight's 'Filthy Island' Special

MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Ju[...] Feb 17 - MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Ju[...]

Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT &[...] Feb 17 - It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT &[...]

Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux

A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent W[...] Feb 17 - A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent W[...]

Edge Wants To Work With Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. E[...] Feb 17 - During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. E[...]

Seth Rollins Addresses What’s Next For Him On SmackDown

Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women&rsquo[...] Feb 17 - Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women&rsquo[...]

Three Matches Including A Tables Match Announced For Next Week's Impact

Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchK[...] Feb 17 - Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchK[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2. Below is th[...] Feb 17 - AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2. Below is th[...]

NJPW Recently Turned Down AXS TV Return

NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest[...] Feb 17 - NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest[...]

NJPW Cancels Sunday’s Road To Castle Attack Event

Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: [...] Feb 17 - Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: [...]