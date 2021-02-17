New Match Set For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will compete for each other’s profit margins at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite on TNT, Hardy and Page defeated The Hybrid2 in their first match as a full-time tag team.

Following the match, Hardy took to the microphone and talked about how happy he was that Page signed on with him because he will be receiving 30% of Page’s pay.

However, Page said that he had an extra set of papers and that the contract is for a match at Revolution, with the winner getting 25% of the loser’s 2021 earnings.