Big Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT

Karrion Kross will not be going up against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT as advertised. PWInsider is reporting that the non-title match between Escobar and Kross has been pulled from tonight’s episode.

The match was announced last week and was being advertised on social media earlier today

There is currently no word as to why the match was pulled.

UPDATE

During a brief announcement at tonight’s WWE NXT, Regal said that if Escobar doesn’t show up to next week’s episode ready to go up against Kross, then he’ll be stripped of his NXT Cruiserweight Championship.