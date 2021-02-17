WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
MVP Denies Rumors About Visiting Surgeons In Alabama
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 17, 2021
There has been a lot of speculation over the last few days that MVP hurt his knee on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. It was further fueled when MVP was seen sporting crutches on an episode of Raw Talk and also seen elsewhere with them.
PWInsider also reported on Tuesday that MVP went to Birmingham, Alabama to get his knee checked over and possibly to see surgeons.
MVP took to Twitter to deny such.
"Someone told me the ‘dirtsheets’ are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons,” wrote MVP. “You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They’re always wrong."
