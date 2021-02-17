MVP Denies Rumors About Visiting Surgeons In Alabama

Someone told me the "dirtsheets" are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons. You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They're always wrong.🙄

"Someone told me the ‘dirtsheets’ are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons,” wrote MVP. “You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They’re always wrong."

PWInsider also reported on Tuesday that MVP went to Birmingham, Alabama to get his knee checked over and possibly to see surgeons.

There has been a lot of speculation over the last few days that MVP hurt his knee on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. It was further fueled when MVP was seen sporting crutches on an episode of Raw Talk and also seen elsewhere with them.

Ladder Match Added To AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was added to the pay-per-view card. The match will f[...] Feb 17 - AEW Revolution will is set to take place on March 7, and the card is starting to shape up nicely. On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a ladder match was added to the pay-per-view card. The match will f[...]

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announcement on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Congratula[...] Feb 17 - Brandi Rhodes announced that she is going to have a baby girl. She revealed that her husband did not know the gender of the baby prior to her announcement on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Congratula[...]

Legendary Name Spotted In Crowd At Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr is at AEW tonight pic.twitter.com/JveEMffV0C &md[...] Feb 17 - The legendary Dory Funk Jr. was at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite this week. He can be seen taking his seat at the event below. Dory Funk Jr is at AEW tonight pic.twitter.com/JveEMffV0C &md[...]

Pat McAfee Returns To WWE NXT In Vignette

Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: WarGames. The vignette from McAfee was filmed on [...] Feb 17 - Big news coming out of WWE NXT tonight. Pat McAfee returned to WWE television in a video, making this his first appearance since NXT since Takeover: WarGames. The vignette from McAfee was filmed on [...]

Updated AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the second round o[...] Feb 17 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite there are updated brackets for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match. Riho defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the second round o[...]

Brian Cage Powerbombed Sting On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got physical on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Team[...] Feb 17 - Since his debut in AEW, many have been wondering if Sting would get physical due to his neck issues. That question was answered tonight, as Sting got physical on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Team[...]

MLW Fusion Taking A Break Next Week, Underground To Air In Place

MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight's MLW Filthy Island episode. You may remember Unde[...] Feb 17 - MLW: Fusion will not be airing next, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. The news of the change was announced during tonight's MLW Filthy Island episode. You may remember Unde[...]

New Match Set For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will compete for each other’s profit margins at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On tonight's episode of Dynamite on TNT, Hardy and Page defeated The Hybrid[...] Feb 17 - Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will compete for each other’s profit margins at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On tonight's episode of Dynamite on TNT, Hardy and Page defeated The Hybrid[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT

Karrion Kross will not be going up against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT as advertised. PWInsider is reporting that the non-title match between Escobar and Kross has been pulled from toni[...] Feb 17 - Karrion Kross will not be going up against Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT as advertised. PWInsider is reporting that the non-title match between Escobar and Kross has been pulled from toni[...]

World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com Announce Partnership

World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately. This agreement will bring World Wrestling Radio exclusively to WrestlingNewsSource[...] Feb 17 - World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately. This agreement will bring World Wrestling Radio exclusively to WrestlingNewsSource[...]

WWE Reportedly Filmed Content For New NXT EVOLVE Show

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE. The report notes that show graphics and a title belt have been made with that branding, [...] Feb 17 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE. The report notes that show graphics and a title belt have been made with that branding, [...]

New AEW Dynamite Match Announced For Tonight

AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The match is being hyped as between two of the most unpredictable wrestlers in the world. Below is the updated card f[...] Feb 17 - AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The match is being hyped as between two of the most unpredictable wrestlers in the world. Below is the updated card f[...]

Debut Episode of “Young Rock” Television Series On NBC Draws Strong Viewership

Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night? It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million viewers and did a 0.90 rating in the key 18-49 dem[...] Feb 17 - Did you watch the premiere episode of the “Young Rock” television series last night? It drew reportedly drew an impressive 5.034 million viewers and did a 0.90 rating in the key 18-49 dem[...]

'I Would Consider A Presidential Run' - The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which premiered on NBC last night. Rock said he would consid[...] Feb 17 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recently interviewed by Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote his new show “Young Rock” which premiered on NBC last night. Rock said he would consid[...]

MLW Fusion Preview, Card For Tonight's 'Filthy Island' Special

MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega- No Holds B[...] Feb 17 - MLW will present another edition of Fusion tonight with a 'Filthy Island' special, with the following matches announced for the broadcast: - Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega- No Holds B[...]

Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite. AEW Dynamite on TNT - A[...] Feb 17 - It’s Wednesday and that means another week of pro-wrestling action on USA Network and TNT. Below are the announced cards for tonight's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite. AEW Dynamite on TNT - A[...]

Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux

A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent WWE signee Parker Boudreaux at WrestleMania. Boudre[...] Feb 17 - A follower of Braun Strowman on Twitter tagged 'The Monster Among Men' and mentioned the possibility of a match between Strowman and the recent WWE signee Parker Boudreaux at WrestleMania. Boudre[...]

Edge Wants To Work With Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. Edge was asked if there is anybody on the current r[...] Feb 17 - During a recent appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his many years in pro-wrestling and what the future holds. Edge was asked if there is anybody on the current r[...]

Seth Rollins Addresses What’s Next For Him On SmackDown

Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Ka[...] Feb 17 - Seth Rollins makes his triumphant return to the show after viciously attacking Cesaro last week on SmackDown. Also stopping by to chat are Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Ka[...]

Three Matches Including A Tables Match Announced For Next Week's Impact

Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchKimber Lee & Susan vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grac[...] Feb 17 - Following Tuesday's Impact Wrestling, the following matches were announced for next week's show. Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s MatchKimber Lee & Susan vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grac[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2. Below is the updated card for tonight's broadcast: - A[...] Feb 17 - AEW has announced a new tag team match for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will go up against TH2. Below is the updated card for tonight's broadcast: - A[...]

NJPW Recently Turned Down AXS TV Return

NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AXS TV was interest[...] Feb 17 - NJPW was offered a return to AXS TV recently, but turned down the offer in favor of their recently announced Roku deal. It was revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AXS TV was interest[...]

NJPW Cancels Sunday’s Road To Castle Attack Event

Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: February 21 Road to Castle Attack event cancelled [...] Feb 17 - Due to earthquake damage in the region, NJPW has canceled the February 21 Road to Castle Attack event. NJPW issued the following statement: February 21 Road to Castle Attack event cancelled [...]