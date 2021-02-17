World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com Announce Partnership

World Wrestling Radio and WrestlingNewsSource.com have agreed to form a long-term partnership effective immediately.

This agreement will bring World Wrestling Radio exclusively to WrestlingNewsSource.com and going forward WWR will be a key ambassador of the WNS brand.

You'll find WWR integrated into the WNS homepage, featuring the podcast player which will be updated weekly with a new episode! WWR will also be promoting WNS across all their platforms with news and promotional material.

WWR will be posting regular updates on their shows and our partnership which will include more giveaways and so much more.

