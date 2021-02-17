WWE Reportedly Filmed Content For New NXT EVOLVE Show

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT show that will be called NXT EVOLVE.

The report notes that show graphics and a title belt have been made with that branding, although it could change.

Two bigs names linked to the brand are Gabe Sapolsky and Jeremy Borash who are reportedly "heavily involved" with the production which is said to be like "nothing like anything else" WWE has done.

The show had no live commentary filmed, that might be added later but we know from the report that Josiah Williams was the host of the show.

The tapings were held in a warehouse that WWE used as a Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.